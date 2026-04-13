Although running was something first-year track runner Sawyer Macy casually enjoyed as a child, he said the idea of constantly running once seemed unattractive. However, after spending late nights running around with his middle school friends, he said he fell in love with the sport.

He said he began to find his rhythm on the track field during his early high school years and fully committed to the sport as a junior.

“I didn’t get super good at running until sophomore and junior year of high school,” Macy said. “Then at that point, I kind of realized that there were middle schoolers and people that were looking up to me.”

Macy said being viewed as a role model pushed him to keep striving, both in the classroom and on the track.

He was named class valedictorian his senior year in 2025, received a National Merit Scholar Commendation and was an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Macy said he put the same level of energy, time and effort into developing his track skills.

During his high school track and field career, he was the 2025 NIAA Northern Region 3200-meter individual champion, the 2023 NIAA Northern Region cross country individual champion and the 2023 NIAA Northern Region cross country runner of the year.

Macy said he holds the 1600-meter and 5000-meter records at his public high school in Carson, Nevada.

In high school, Macy said he received strong support in both his academics and athletics, which played a crucial role in his success and preparation for college.

He said the sport became more than just a way to improve as an athlete — it also brought him closer to his friends and family.

“I was surrounded by a lot of people who wanted me to succeed and that set me up (for success),” Macy said. “My teachers and parents have always been supportive in terms of getting good grades and working hard. I owe all my accomplishments to everyone else, as I do myself.”

Assistant coach Christopher Torpey said Macy’s work ethic and ambition motivates those around him.

“(Macy) brings a lead by example type of personality,” Torpey said. “He’s a positive guy, and he’s tried to not overcomplicate things, which is good for our sport.”

First-year Ryan Macom said Macy’s consistency and commitment sets a strong example for the team.

He added that, beyond experience, Macy brings enthusiasm to practices and meets.

“(Macy) brings a great mindset of optimism,” Macom said. “He has contributed a lot through our workouts, training and recovery. (He) is super consistent, even through his minor injuries.”

In the first few weeks of the fall semester, Macy said he suffered a fractured shin, which forced him to sit out for two months.

“I was injured two months after being here, so I would say the transition was pretty rough for me,” he said. “I felt like I was away from my whole support group.”

With the help of his coaches, Macy said he not only made a healthy recovery but also developed a stronger sense of identity.

Most recently, Macy won the 1500-meter race on March 21 at the Keystone State Challenge — Lehigh’s outdoor opener — by more than 10 seconds.

“I’ve actually gained a sort of maturity within (track), and anything I’m passionate about in general has made me approach the sport in a healthier way,” he said.