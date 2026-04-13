Student Senate elects new leadership, approves club allocations

As the Student Senate undergoes leadership changes, discussion about transparency, communication and its future continue.

On April 7, the Student Senate met to approve allocations for clubs and organizations, hold leadership elections and review the Club Affairs process. Senators passed Student Senate Bills 180 through 190, which outlined funding allocations for several student-run organizations, including the Arts and Crafts, South Asian Association, Middle Eastern North African Association and Model Kit Club.

The Senate has previously faced criticism regarding its allocation system, and the bills more closely evaluated how each organization was spending its funds.

Three elections were held during the meeting for the positions of parliamentarian, treasurer and secretary. Heidi Bauer, ‘28, ran unopposed for the role of parliamentarian.

Bauer focused her speech on her campus involvement as a technology, research, and communication program writing fellow, upcoming manager at Taylor Gym and president of Zeta Tau Alpha. She said she plans to prioritize parliamentary procedures to ensure each senator’s voice is heard.

“Change does not begin in thirty minutes when we finish a cyclical conversation about nothing,” she said. “Change is happening actively, in this moment and in every moment, so long as we use our time wisely.”

Senator Edward Grinnan, ‘29, said the parliamentarian will chair the Bylaw Committee, ensuring adherence to the standards of the bylaw structure. Bauer said she plans to promote greater efficiency in the Student Senate by following those bylaws.

Avey Eskin, ‘28, ran unopposed for treasurer. Eskin emphasized the need for structure in Senate finances and said it’s important to seek out data-driven answers to where money is being spent.

The secretary election had two candidates: Madison Danquah, ‘27, and Corrie Vakil, ‘27.

Both candidates gave speeches outlining their qualifications. Danquah said she’s been involved with the Senate since her first year at Lehigh.

She spoke about her passion for addressing food insecurity in South Bethlehem and her work to secure off-campus discounts for students. Danquah also highlighted her near-perfect attendance, involvement in planning Senate events and active work on the Outreach Committee.

Vakil, who’s currently studying abroad in Madrid, said she’s also been involved with the Senate since her first year at Lehigh. She said losing the vice presidential election a few weeks earlier motivated her to run for secretary. Despite studying abroad, she said she remains engaged and committed to the organization.

She also said her organizational skills would be an asset and that her priority is improving communication within the Senate and with the student body.

“My goal is to make communication feel more like a conversation between the senate and the student body,” Vakil said.

Following a three-minute discussion period in which senators advocated for both candidates, Vakil was elected as secretary.

Senators were then nominated for chair positions for the six committees consolidated as part of the restructuring of Student Senate: Club Affairs, Academic Affairs, Student Rights, Student Outreach and Facilities and Services.

The Senate also reviewed the Club Affairs process, which outlines how new student organizations are recognized.

The process includes seven steps. First, a club must submit an application, followed by pretrial interviews and an initial Senate vote. Next, the club enters a six-week trial period with a midtrial check-in at the two week mark, followed by final interviews at the end of the trial. A second Senate vote then determines final approval or denial.

Senators also discussed the potential use of blind ballots in the future, as concerns were raised about peer pressure influencing public votes. However, opponents argued that if senators aren’t able to vote confidently, they don’t belong in the Senate.

Concerns about transparency between the executive board and other senators were also raised. Mariana Roldán, ‘28, expressed frustration with the lack of communication, specifically referencing the recent Turning Point USA revote.

“I have to express how incredibly frustrated and disappointed I am by (Student Senate’s executive board’s) lack of transparency and lack of communication with normal senators,” Roldán said. “There is no clear communication from (Student Senate’s executive board) to (the) general Student Senate body, and I am so disappointed, and I am so frustrated, and I am so disheartened.”