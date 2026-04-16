Lehigh baseball defeated Coppin State University 38-6 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon, following a 9-24 deficit all season. They broke multiple NCAA and Patriot League records in the process.
The Mountain Hawks (10-24, 4-12 Patriot) broke the record for most runs scored in a single inning in NCAA Division I history, with 20 in the top of the first inning. Senior infielder Aidan Quinn drew seven walks, giving him the NCAA record as well.
Senior catcher Owen Walewander was a big offensive contributor, batting 4-5 with eight runners batted in, a double, a grand slam and scoring five runs himself.
Lehigh scored 13 runs in a row from walks, hit by pitches or wild pitches. The team was walked 11 times and hit by six pitches.
Sophomore Noah Gyauch-Quirk came into the game as a relief pitcher during the game to prevent the Eagles (7-24, 7-11 NEC) from scoring in two innings by striking out four.
Lehigh’s 38 runs are the most to ever be scored in a single game in Patriot League history. They recorded 12 hits with 70 plate appearances and 25 walks. Coppin State put a total of 10 players on the mound over the seven innings
Following their win, the Mountain Hawks will face Lafayette College on April 17-19 for a late-season rivalry matchup.
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