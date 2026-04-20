Ricky Montgomery headlines annual spring concert

On Saturday, Ricky Montgomery took the stage for the annual spring concert, drawing a lively crowd.

Montgomery — known for his hits “Mr. Loverman” and “Line Without a Hook” — is an indie pop singer-songwriter who went viral in 2020 when his songs were used in anime video edits. He recently celebrated 10 years since the release of his self-titled debut album.

His performance was made possible by University Productions in coordination with ArtsQuest. Though the opener isn’t typically a student, President of University Productions Ella Smith, ‘27, said someone on the committee suggested Amari Boyd, ‘27, because he’d DJ’d multiple Lehigh After Dark events and fraternity parties.

Boyd opened his set with popular songs from the early 2000s as the crowd danced.

After his set, Boyd stayed for Montgomery’s performance.

As he took the stage, Montgomery energized the crowd, opening with “This December.” He deviated from the planned setlist, a change that was well received.

“I haven’t really listened to (Montgomery’s) music as much as some other people,” Boyd said. “I really enjoyed it.”

Throughout the show, Montgomery paused to shout out fans, talk with the audience and accept gifts, including flowers, a cutout of himself on a stick and pins. He interacted with the crowd by lending out his microphone and tossing guitar picks and flowers. He also gave away his setlist at the end of the night.

Arlo Guzman, who attends Cedar Crest College, interacted with Montgomery and his bandmates and even gave them a portable fan. She said she and her friend, both ambassadors for their college, brought extra buttons and merchandise to give to the performers.

“We wanted to make sure, number one, that (the band’s drummer) didn’t overheat,” Guzman said. “Number two, that (Montgomery) had something to remember us (by).”

Smith said University Productions donated a small handful of tickets to Muhlenberg College and Cedar Crest College so their students could attend. Guzman said Cedar Crest received about 30 student tickets in exchange for a donation to its resource pantry.

Guzman said attending the concert was meaningful because “Mr. Loverman” was the first song she’d heard after a breakup that happened in the same room where the concert was held. She also said she’s been a longtime fan of Montgomery and was excited when she learned he would be performing.

Smith said the process of selecting an artist varies depending on the current staff in the club. She said the committee engages in significant “back and forth,” and choosing a performer is a lengthy process due to budget constraints and the student feedback.

“For the past few years, (Lehigh) had almost exclusively rap artists,” Smith said. “So, that’s why we ended up going a little more toward the pop route.”