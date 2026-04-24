The Lehigh men’s tennis team faced off against rival Lafayette College in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League championship tournament on Saturday, finishing with a 4-0 victory in a win or go home dual.

The Mountain Hawks (14-8, 7-1 Patriot) utilized key wins in doubles play as well as a dominant singles showing to beat the Leopards (5-10, 1-6 Patriot) by a 4-0 mark for the second time in 10 days, this time ending the Leopards season.

Sophomore Rafael Gracie and first-year Kosei Ogata set the tone early for the Mountain Hawks with a 6-3 win in doubles play. They were quickly joined by first-year Henry Stoller and senior Wyeth Anzilotti who also posted a 6-3 doubles victory.

With the doubles point already decided, Lehigh junior Alex Van Lumich and fifth-year student Sean Jaeger had their doubles match abandoned while trailing 5-4 against Lafayette senior Nick McKenzie and first-year Ricky Espaillat.

“Today we focused a lot on energy. Since the first point, we tried to be aggressive, and it helped us to keep pressure on all game long. Ultimately, it gave us a lot of opportunities to win points.” Gracie said.

The Mountain Hawks kept their foot on the pedal, only dropping one set as a whole in singles.

No. 2 Van Lumich defeated junior Derrin Lerner 6-4, 6-0 and No. 3 first-year Aleksander Daskalovich followed with a win against McKenzie 6-3, 6-2.

The day then came to an early end, as No. 6 Stoller finished off senior Jake Magnusson, 6-1, 6-4.

Lehigh will face the winner Bucknell University and Boston in the Patriot League semifinals on Saturday.