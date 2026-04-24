The Lehigh men’s tennis team faced off against rival Lafayette College in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League championship tournament on Saturday, finishing with a 4-0 victory in a win or go home dual.
The Mountain Hawks (14-8, 7-1 Patriot) utilized key wins in doubles play as well as a dominant singles showing to beat the Leopards (5-10, 1-6 Patriot) by a 4-0 mark for the second time in 10 days, this time ending the Leopards season.
Sophomore Rafael Gracie and first-year Kosei Ogata set the tone early for the Mountain Hawks with a 6-3 win in doubles play. They were quickly joined by first-year Henry Stoller and senior Wyeth Anzilotti who also posted a 6-3 doubles victory.
With the doubles point already decided, Lehigh junior Alex Van Lumich and fifth-year student Sean Jaeger had their doubles match abandoned while trailing 5-4 against Lafayette senior Nick McKenzie and first-year Ricky Espaillat.
“Today we focused a lot on energy. Since the first point, we tried to be aggressive, and it helped us to keep pressure on all game long. Ultimately, it gave us a lot of opportunities to win points.” Gracie said.
The Mountain Hawks kept their foot on the pedal, only dropping one set as a whole in singles.
No. 2 Van Lumich defeated junior Derrin Lerner 6-4, 6-0 and No. 3 first-year Aleksander Daskalovich followed with a win against McKenzie 6-3, 6-2.
The day then came to an early end, as No. 6 Stoller finished off senior Jake Magnusson, 6-1, 6-4.
Lehigh will face the winner Bucknell University and Boston in the Patriot League semifinals on Saturday.
Comment Policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.