Men’s lacrosse first-year attacker Finn Morgan was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year Monday afternoon — the second Mountain Hawk to earn this honor and the first since 1995 following Craig Brown.

He also earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors and his sixth Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor of the season.

Morgan scored 45 goals this season, averaging 3.21 per game, ranking him second in the Patriot League, sixth nationally and first among all first-year players. With 57 points, he’s ranked fourth in the league.

He finished the regular season with 45 total goals, which allowed him to rank as the top first-year scorer in the country.

In 11 of Lehigh’s 14 regular season games, Morgan has recorded three goals or more, with a career-high six goals against Fairfield University in his collegiate debut.