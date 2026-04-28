No. 6 Lehigh men’s lacrosse (8-7, 4-4 Patriot) kept its season alive with a win in an overtime scramble against No. 3 Boston University (8-6, 6-2 Patriot) in the Patriot League Quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

In their regular season meeting on March 7, the Terriers bested the Mountain Hawks in an overtime win 14-13.

In this match, first-year attacker Peyton Forte led the charge for Boston with the first three goals of the game, scoring four total.

Lehigh junior Luke Winkler and sophomore Luke Breslin combatted Forte, leading Lehigh with five goals each.

The score was tied nine different times throughout the game.

Boston sophomore midfielder Andrew Pape scored the game-tying goal with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Lehigh came back in overtime with Breslin scoring the game-winning goal assisted by a long pass from goalie Kasey Heath.

Heath held down the defense for the Mountain Hawks with 14 saves.

Lehigh is ranked No. 20 nationally in points per game while Boston ranks No. 11.

The Mountain Hawks will advance to face No. 1 seed Army on Friday in West Point, N.Y.