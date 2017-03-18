Four Lehigh men’s lacrosse players record career highs as team crushes Lafayette, 15-7

Attackmen Andrew Pettit and Matt Raposo each notched a career high in goals as the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team dominated Lafayette 15-7 on Saturday at Banko Field.

Pettit reached 22 goals on the season as he netted five against the Leopards while Raposo scored four, doubling his previous season high. Attackman Tristan Rai and midfielder Cody Triolo also had career highs in points — Rai recorded three goals and three assists, and Triolo had two goals and two assists.

That group of four Lehigh players combined for 14 of the team’s 15 goals, tying the team’s season high for goals in a game.

Defensemen Eddie Bouhall and Danny Norris each tied their career high in caused turnovers too. Bouhall forced four turnovers, matching his total against Cornell last year, while Norris matched his career high of three that he recorded earlier this year against Colgate. Long-stick midfielder Craig Chick, who came into the game tied for the lead in caused turnovers per game in the country, matched that average with three more against Lafayette.

Lehigh (4-3, 2-2) jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. The team’s starting attackmen continued to lead the way, as Raposo entered halftime having already recorded a hat trick.

Lafayette got as close as three goals down 6-3 late in the second quarter, but Lehigh went on an 8-1 run over the next quarter and a half to pull away.

The Mountain Hawks will continue their Patriot League schedule as they will travel to take on Navy on March 25 at 11:30 a.m. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.