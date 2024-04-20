Katelyn Young’s no-hitter helps Lehigh softball to a win over Lafayette

Lehigh starting pitcher Katelyn Young tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Lafayette in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Leadership Park.

Young struck out seven batters and recorded just one walk for the second no-hitter of her Lehigh career. Her first came on March 22, 2023, against Monmouth University.

The win improves Lehigh’s record to 24-14 and extends its winning streak to 14.

The Mountain Hawks opened up the scoring in the third inning with a three-run homer to left field by graduate student outfielder Emily Cimino. Cimino drove in Josie Charles and Peyton Sward.

In the next inning, senior outfielder Brooke Cannon hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to bring in Charles.

Lafayette’s (4-28, 1-9 Patriot) pitching combination of junior starter Morrigan Gardiner and senior Kailee Sawai allowed 10 hits with only one – the Cimino homer – going for extra bases.

The Mountain Hawks walked five times and stole three bases.

All eyes were on Young, however, as the top of the seventh inning rolled around without a hit on her pitching line.

Up to the plate stepped Lafayette sophomore first baseman Megan Coyle. Coyle popped out foul down the right field.

Next, first-year infielder Katie Harrington dug into the batter’s box. After a first-pitch strike, she hit a ball to first baseman Rory Dudley, who flipped the ball to junior second baseman Julia Mrochko, who stepped on first.

Finally, senior outfielder Bailey Langford was sent in to pinch hit for junior catcher Maggie Klug.

A career .167 hitter, it took Young only one pitch to get Langford to pop out, with the ball landing safely into the glove of first-year third baseman Holly Lovett.

Pitch no. 79. Out no. 27. History for Young.