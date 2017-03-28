Kempton to play in Reese’s College All-Star Game and Portsmouth Invitational

After accumulating over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his four years at Lehigh, senior big man Tim Kempton will play in the 2017 Reese’s College All-Star Game on Friday at the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

The event will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game, which is hosted by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, is an annual tradition that features the top 20 Division I college basketball seniors going head-to-head for 40 minutes. Kempton is the first Lehigh player ever to be invited.

In addition to his invite to the game, Kempton was also invited to compete in the Portsmouth Invitational in April. The tournament, held in Portsmouth, Virginia, gives 64 seniors an opportunity to be evaluated by NBA scouts and personnel.

Kempton averaged career highs in points (20.4) and rebounds (10.3) per game in his final season in brown and white. He was named first team All-Patriot League for the third consecutive season and also to the USBWA All-District II team. Kempton was one of two players to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in the country.

During his career, Kempton led Lehigh to two Patriot League Championship appearances in his final two years. Late in the season, he became Lehigh’s all-time leading rebounder and just the third player in school history to notch 2,000 points.

By the end of the summer, Kempton will look to join C.J. McCollum, ‘13, as the only players in school history to play in the NBA.