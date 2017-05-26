GALLERY: Lehigh celebrates its 149th commencement

<
President John Simon waits to shake the hands of graduates Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. During his address, Simon said the class of 2017 undergraduate students pursued 61 different majors, “a true reflection of the broad intellectual engagement of your class.” (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)
