GALLERY: Lehigh celebrates its 149th commencement

Jayesh Chokshi, '17, points to the audience Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Chokshi is a materials science and engineering graduate. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Kelly Carroll, '17, waves and talks on the phone Monday, May 22, 2017, at Goodman Stadium. Carroll is a finance graduate. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Kester Gibbons, '17, holds his cap to his chest during the national anthem Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Gibbons is a biology graduate. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Matthew Dragovich, '17G, speaks to the graduating class of 2017 on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Dragovich graduated with a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Frederick Coleman, '17, speaks as the president of the class of 2017 on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Coleman, a business information systems graduate, told the audience “diversity and opportunity can walk hand-in-hand.” (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Graduates watch the commencement ceremony from their seats Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. During President John Simon’s address, he said the most popular major among the class of 2017 was finance, followed by mechanical engineering. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Stephanie Ruhle, '97, delivers her commencement speech Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Ruhle is an anchor at MSNBC and a correspondant for NBC News. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Danielle Klein, '17, looks up Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Klein is a bioengineering graduate. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Stephanie Ruhle, '97, addresses the graduating class Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Ruhle admitted to struggling as an undergraduate student, but 20 years later, she encouraged the class of 2017 to appreciate the opportunities Lehigh provides. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Lehigh’s mascot, Clutch, gives a thumbs up during commencement Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Like the Lehigh graduates, Clutch received a cap and gown for the big day. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Graduates cheer for their friends Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. There were 1,480 graduates in the class of 2017, hailing from 41 states and 28 countries. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Two students huddle under an umbrella during commencement Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. The rain began after Stephanie Ruhle’s commencement address and slowed down toward the end of the ceremony. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Visitors cheer on graduates Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Thousands of friends and family members packed the football stands to watch the 149th commencement ceremony. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) President John Simon waits to shake the hands of graduates Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. During his address, Simon said the class of 2017 undergraduate students pursued 61 different majors, “a true reflection of the broad intellectual engagement of your class.” (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff) Students use an umbrella to block the rain while flipping through the program Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Most students and visitors huddled under umbrellas or ponchos for protection from the inclement weather. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Sara Dudney, ‘17, leads the singing of the Alma Mater on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Dudney graduated with a degree in civil engineering. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) A student throws his cap in the air after commencement ends Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Many students decorated their caps to reflect their interests or honor their home countries. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Amy Laresch, '17, and her family prepare for a photo after commencement Monday, May 22, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. Laresch, who majored in supply chain management, decorated her cap to thank her mom and dad. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff)
