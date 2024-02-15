Photo Gallery: The Year of the Dragon

Lehigh Chinese Students & Scholars Association holds a Chinese New Year Market to celebrate the Year of Dragon at Mountaintop Campus on Feb. 10, 2024. At the fair, more than 200 people came to visit 14 different interactive booths with prizes and red packets showing traditional Chinese trivia games, customs and culture. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Students dance a traditional Chinese dragon around Building C at Mountaintop campus. Onlookers filmed the exciting routine while attending the Chinese New Year Market. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
An attendee admires the Chinese lettering she practiced at the Chinese New Year Market on Feb. 10 at Mountaintop campus. Food and drink were also available to all of the guests. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Painted Chinese letters dry on a table at the Chinese New Year Market on Feb. 10 at Mountaintop Campus. The event featured a Chinese lettering table and other crafts.(Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Students pose for photos in traditional Chinese dress to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year 2024 is the year of the Dragon. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
A student holds up a “lucky red envelope” they received at the Chinese New Year Market at Mountaintop campus on Feb. 10. The envelopes are a traditional gift to give to friends and family for the Chinese New Year and often are filled with money. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
An attendee receives a “fortune” at the Chinese New Year Market on Feb. 10 at Mountaintop Campus. The event featured a fortune-telling booth. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Xing Gao, ’23, Henry Yang, ’25, Kailin Wang, ’26, and Price Zheng, ’26, host a table full of traditional food and drinks. People enjoyed choosing different snacks to know more about traditional Chinese culture. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Elsie Yang, ’25, and Weiheng Yan, ’26, take photos with guests after writing Fu characters for attendees at the Chinese New Year Market. Attendees got to take their characters home to decorate their own homes for Chinese New Year. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
Two attendees check out a table about traditional Chinese games hosted by Annie Li at the Chinese New Year Market on Feb. 10 at Mountaintop Campus. Members of the Lehigh Chinese Students & Scholars Association facilitated the activities at each of the 14 tables. (Runyi Wang/B&W Staff)
