Tim Kempton to play for Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Summer League

Former Lehigh big man, Tim Kempton, ‘17, has agreed to a deal to play with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Summer League.

Lehigh big man Tim Kempton will play summer league with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent @ronniezeidel tells me. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 23, 2017

Despite participating in several workouts with NBA teams including the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, Kempton went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Kempton hopes that this will be first of many steps to become Lehigh’s second NBA player. He will compete in the NBA Summer League and hope to earn an invite to training camp from a team and ultimately, a guaranteed contract.

He will become the second player in school history to compete in the NBA Summer League, after standout C.J. McCollum, ‘13.

Kempton, a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, averaged career highs in points (20.4) and rebounds (10.3) per game in his final season at Lehigh. He was named first team All-Patriot League for the third consecutive season and also to the USBWA All-District II team.

The Bucks are scheduled to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League and are slated to open up competition on July 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every game of the Las Vegas Summer League will nationally televised on ESPN networks and NBA TV.