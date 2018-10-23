VIDEO: Students talk midterm elections

Midterm elections are fast approaching. While some students don’t know a lot about these elections, others are actively trying to increase political and civic engagement on campus.

Party Responsibly, a capstone project part of the Global Citizenship Program, is trying to increase political and voter engagement. The group ran a voter registration event on the STEPS lawn on Oct. 8, just in time for the Oct. 9 Pennsylvania voter registration deadline. Other organizations on campus, such as the Coalition of Concerned Students, participated in the event.