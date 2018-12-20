Yukai Yang, ’18, a former Lehigh student is facing charges of attempted murder and other related charges, Northampton County prosecutors said on Thursday according to The Morning Call.

According to the article, Yang is accused of poisoning his roommate with chemicals he bought online including thallium, which is found in rat poisoning. The article added that the victim’s blood tested positive for thallium.

In April, The Brown and White reported that Yang was remanded to Northampton County Prison on bail set for $10,000 after accusations of vandalizing his room in Warren Square with racist language. He was released shortly after. The article reported that an email sent by President John Simon said Yang was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

Yang is from China, and his student visa has been revoked. The Morning Call reported Yang is waiting for arraignment.

The post will be updated as more information becomes available.