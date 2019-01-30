Must-see Mountain Hawk: Kyle Leufroy

This is the first edition of a weekly installment in The Brown and White sports section. The Must-see Mountain Hawk series gives recognition to Lehigh’s top-performing athletes.

Lehigh men’s basketball senior guard Kyle Leufroy passed former Mountain Hawk Zahir Carrington, ’10, for the 20th spot in career scoring (1,262 points) on Saturday against Boston University and is ranked sixth nationally for highest free throw percentage (92.1 percent).

The Mountain Hawks (13-6, 6-2, Patriot) are the only team in the NCAA ranked in the top 20 nationally in free throw percentage, three-point percentage and field goal percentage.

Leufroy said that the team’s drive for success began this summer when the team returned to campus for training.

“We set really high expectations for the year and we want to make a name for ourselves,” Leufroy said. “We don’t always want to be known as ‘the team that beat Duke.'”

Leufroy said that he hopes the Mountain Hawks claim the Patriot League title this season and make noise in the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

He said the team has been shooting well overall and hopes this continues.

“When I was younger, my team lost a few games because I did not make my free throws,” Leufroy said. “I really worked hard at practicing them and it is something I took pride in in high school.”

The Mountain Hawks’ next match-up is on Saturday, Feb. 2 against Army at Christl Arena.

Honorable Mentions