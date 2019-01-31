Lehigh’s Office of Finance and Administration announced a tuition increase for the 2019-2020 academic year in an email this afternoon. The increase was approved by the Board of Trustees.

Tuition will increase by 4.4 percent, or approximately $2,310, from the 2018-2019 cost of admission. The Office of Finance and Administration estimates cost of attendance will be $69,650 next academic year, according to the email.

Last year, tuition increased 4.3 percent. In recent years, the Board of Trustees has approved tuition increases between 4 and 5 percent. In 2017, The Brown and White reported that tuition for the 2017-2018 academic year increased 5 percent, while in 2016, tuition increased by 4.5 percent.

Lehigh has previously announced an increase in student enrollment as a part of the Path to Prominence. The university expects to admit approximately 1,000 additional undergraduate students and between 500-800 graduate students, according to a 2017 Brown and White report.

The email stated that the university is committed to support students who demonstrate a need for financial assistance.