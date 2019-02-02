The Brown and White
You are at:»»Questions at Rathbone: Super Bowl edition

Questions at Rathbone: Super Bowl edition

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Multimedia

The Los Angeles Rams are the only thing standing in between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s third Super Bowl in five years.

On Sunday, Feb.3, The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the New England Patriots in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

So how do Lehigh students feel about the match up? The Brown and White decided to stop by Rathbone Dining Hall to see.

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Multimedia
The Brown and White: Celebrating 125 years

The Brown and White turns 125 years old this January. The very first issue was printed on Jan. 16, 1894, a...

Close