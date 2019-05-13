Lehigh may be located on the side of a mountain, but getting to classes isn’t the only way students can get a workout in.

Orangetheory Fitness recently opened a studio in Allentown, attracting Lehigh students to try the workout and join their fitness community.

The studio is located at 4713 Tilghman St., about a 25-minute drive from Lehigh’s campus.

“We are a one-hour full body group workout that makes it simple for you to get more life,” said Assistant Studio Manager Susan Brunell. “We focus on heart-based interval training, which is guaranteed to produce results from the inside out.”

Brunell said each workout is taught by certified coaches, backed by science and uses technology, such as an armband that tracks their heart rate, to get real-time results about the person’s progress.

The workout alternates between the treadmill, rowing machine and weights, with each class focusing on something different, such as endurance, power or intervals.

“Orangetheory isn’t just a gym. It’s a studio, it’s a community, it’s a family,” Brunell said. “We are all here to support our members, and it can be life-changing.”

Brunell said she has noticed Lehigh students coming in to try Orangetheory.

Emily Ferrara, ‘21, said she has been to Orangetheory Allentown about seven times.

“I always like looking for different workout routines and classes,” Ferrara said. “Ever since I’ve been going to Orangetheory, I really like it because no class is the same. Every class is a different workout.”

Ferrara said the drive is worth it for the quality of the class and recommends other students visit Orangetheory.

“It motivates me more and I trust it more because when I’m at the gym (by) myself, I feel like I am not pushing myself,” she said. “Being in an Orangetheory class pushes me to do my best and not just do my own workout.”

Genna Albano, assistant manager of fitness and instructional programs at Lehigh said she recognizes the appeal of Orangetheory.

Albano said over the last several years, more specialty studios have opened in the Lehigh Valley, which is great because it offers consumers more choice. It does, however, come with a high price tag.

“Our goal (at Taylor Gym) is to have everything conveniently located right at the heart of the Packer Campus, at an affordable price for the Lehigh community, especially our students,” Albano said. “ We realize that for the majority of our patrons, this is their first experience in group exercise, and our aim is to maintain an inviting and inclusive atmosphere that makes our workouts achievable yet challenging, at the same time.

Albano said Lehigh’s Taylor Gym is a special place to her team members, who love working with the Lehigh community, watching them learn and prosper.

She said Lehigh employs instructors from specialty studios, so students are receiving high-quality fitness instruction at a low cost.

“What fits into my schedule or your schedule will not fit into everyone’s schedule and may not be everyone’s cup of tea,” said Albano. “The goal is to always adapt healthy fitness habits for life, so picking something whether it’s our classes here or somewhere else. I would caution people to be mindful of the prices you are actually paying, especially at some specialty studios.”

Taylor Gym offers group fitness classes including Les Mills Bodypump, barre, Zumba, core, yoga and spinning. A single class for students is $10, and unlimited access to group fitness classes for spring 2019 is $45.

The first class at Orangetheory is free. Drop-in classes are $28. The Basic plan, which provides four classes a month, is $69. The Elite plan, which is eight classes a month, is $109. The Premier, or unlimited plan, is $169 a month.