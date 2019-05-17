Racist and homophobic vandalism of the bulletin board outside of the Price Center was found last weekend.

The vandalism in the UC follows another recent incident in which the all-gender restroom across from the Pride Center was also vandalized, Donald Outing, vice president for equity and community, said in an email to the campus community on May 16.

The vandalism is being investigated by University authorities.

The Pride Center team addressed the incident in a May 15 email and reminded recipients that the Pride Center “stands in solidarity with communities of color.” The center acts as a resource to individuals who feel impacted by the actions.

In the email, Outing and the Pride Center remind members of the campus community that incidents can be reported to the university by the Bias Reporting Form. Counseling and Psychological Services offers resources to help students further process the incidents, such as a crisis line at 610-758-3880.