Lehigh University Health and Wellness Center medical assistant Christine Feit was fired after she reported multiple complaints of sexual misconduct toward female students and employees by Dr. Thomas Novak, interim director of the Health and Wellness Center, a recent federal lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit reported that Novak allegedly carried out breast examinations without gloves and inappropriately commented on females’ bodies, according to The Morning Call. He had remained a member of the Health and Wellness Center staff despite allegations dating back to 2012.

Novak has been suspended and restricted from campus, according to an email from University Communications.

“We plan to defend the allegations against the University as outlined in the suit,” Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of media relations, said in an email.

The lawsuit was filed on May 23 and made public on May 30.

Members of the Lehigh community shared their responses to the recent allegations on Twitter.