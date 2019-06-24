Allentown police confirmed a shooting that injured 10 early Thursday morning outside Allentown’s Deja Vu Night Club. All victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Capt. William Lake said in a media release that Angelo Luis Rivera, 20, from Allentown, has been taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lake said in the release that no other individuals have been arrested in connection to the event and that an investigation is still ongoing. Rivera is being held at the Lehigh County Jail in Allentown while he awaits trial.

Most or all of the victims were standing outside the night club on the sidewalk when the shots were fired.

Lake said since the shooting, some victims have been released from local hospitals while others are still hospitalized. The shooting is being described as one of the worst in the Lehigh Valley in recent memory.