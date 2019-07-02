Lee Iacocca, class of 1945 and Allentown native, died Tuesday at 94 years old.

The cause of death was related to his Parkinson’s disease, according to The Morning Call.

As a Lehigh alumnus, Iacocca partnered with the university to found the Iacocca Institute in 1988, which has stimulated and produced leadership, innovation and success through the years. Through the Institute, programs like Global Village and the Iacocca International Internship Program have provided students at Lehigh and around the world with opportunities and experiences for more well-rounded and enriched educations. The Institute helps create global leadership and encourage the embodiment of different cultures.

Iacocca Hall stands on Mountaintop Campus in honor of Iacocca as a space for events, research and collaboration among students, faculty and visitors.

Iacocca studied industrial engineering and graduated Lehigh in three years. He then went to Princeton University for his graduate studies after receiving a fellowship.

With his degree in engineering, Iacocca helped develop the Ford Mustang, and he was responsible for bringing the Chrysler Corporation from bankruptcy back to success as CEO in the 1980s.

He also wrote a book “Iacocca: An Autobiography,” which was a bestseller for weeks.

Iacocca is survived by two daughters, a sister and eight grandchildren.