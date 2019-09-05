Flooding in Beardslee evacuates residents

A pipe burst in the women’s bathroom on the third floor of Beardslee dorm in Lower Cents late Wednesday night, causing flooding in the dorm. The building was evacuated as water began to penetrate the ceiling.

LUPD arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m., but a dispatcher said it was determined to be a residential service issue.

Brooke Dunoff, ‘23, a third floor Beardslee dorm resident, said she called emergency maintenance after noticing the flooding.

“I go to the bathroom to see what’s going on, and there is just water gushing everywhere,” Dunoff said.

She said within the next hour, there was a few inches of water on the floor and described it as a “wet mess.”

Thomas Perillo, ‘22, a Gryphon for the first and second floor of Beardslee, said water was leaking from the third floor all the way to the ground floor.

Perillo said he is not aware of any damages, but suspects there is water in many of the students’ rooms.

“My shoes, my computer, my Xbox are all left in my room,” said Aedan Lorfink, ‘23. “It’s been flooding for almost two hours now.”

Multiple residents said they were advised to reach out to friends and find other sleeping arrangements.

“Right now, I’m trying to find a place to sleep, because it ain’t here,” Dunoff said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is collected.

Holly Santero, ’21, and David Owolabi, ’20, are contributors to this article.