Lehigh’s student-run radio station WLVR-FM is collaborating with Lehigh Valley Public Media to provide students with more programming and opportunities for professional development through internships.

WLVR will continue with its programming through one channel, but the station will convert to a transmitter that can broadcast simultaneously through a second channel, which will focus on news produced locally and from NPR, American Public Media and Public Radio Exchange, according to Lehigh communications. The station is found at 91.3 FM.

Lehigh Valley Public Media, the community-owned public media organization and home of PBS39/WLVT, will broadcast as an NPR station on the main channel. It will also program, manage and operate WLVR-FM channels, but Lehigh still has ownership over the station based on Federal Communications Commission licensing.

Through the partnership, Lehigh students will be able to apply for paid internships to learn more about broadcasting and journalism.

The collaboration will officially launch on Nov. 1.

A full story will be coming soon. Check back on The Brown and White.