Three alarm fire displaces thirty in Allentown

Allentown residents were awoken by the sound of crashing buildings as flames engulfed the 700 block of Fountain Street early Sunday morning.

Local emergency crews responded to a report of a house fire around 3 a.m.

Within an hour of the call, a block of 10 homes were demolished, permanently displacing 30 people, including eight families, Allentown’s Fire Chief Jim Wehr said in a press conference.

The fire is believed to have ignited as a result of an explosion, but there are no casualties or sustained safety concerns, according to a Facebook post from the Allentown Police Department.

It is unclear what prompted the explosion, but local authorities have began investigations.

The Police Department suggests people remain away from the area until it is deemed safe and the investigation is complete.

There was one individual reported missing at the scene who has since been located and is unharmed.

In addition to those whose homes were destroyed, at least 14 residents on surrounding streets have been temporarily displaced while construction crews demolish and remove remaining debris.

The American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region is assisting those impacted by the fire.The organization is accepting donations on its website.