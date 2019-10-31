The Asian Culture Society and Black Student Union are preparing for their annual event, FUSION: Fostering Unity Staged in One Night, which will be held in Baker Hall at Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 8.

FUSION is a highly anticipated event where Lehigh’s dance groups come together to showcase their diversity — both stylistically and culturally. The performances drew about 900 people last year.

The event will showcase performances by Bad Company, Belly Dancing Club, Akile and more. Each dance group brings forth something different.

Jess Flores, ‘20, a member of Bad Company, said the members of her group have put in hours of hard work throughout the semester and “they do all of it for FUSION.”

“FUSION means creativity, passion and community,” Flores said. “It’s when everyone comes together to share what makes us unique.”

Flores said coming from a university primarily associated with engineering, she loves how event showcases the large arts presence on campus.

Linxi Yang, ‘22, a member of Akile, said the community Akile forms is free from judgement — everyone hypes each other up, lets loose and has fun.

“It’s my favorite event that Lehigh offers,” Yang said.

FUSION celebrates these communities on campus, providing the audience with an inclusive, upbeat environment where they can learn about other students’ cultures and passions through dance.

Not only is a community built within the dance groups themselves, but it is also established among the audience. The performers feed off the crowd’s energy.

Performers cheer on members of their fellow dance groups in the audience, as well.

“This is the one time a year that they are all on the same stage — performers are eager to see what everyone has been working on as well,” Flores said.

Jae Yong Ju, ‘22, attended FUSION last year with a few of his friends, and said his friends were inspired to join a dance group after attending the performance. Since then, he has gotten involved in Asian Culture Society, serving as a current executive board member and helping plan this year’s event.

Ju said to expect a high energy event, accompanied with free shirts and stickers. He also said the Asian Culture Society held emcee auditions, to ensure this event is hosted by the best emcee they can offer.

“It’s open to not just Lehigh, it’s for everyone,” Ju said.

He urges everyone to come out to the event and see what they have been working on during the semester.