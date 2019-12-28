Fall semester classes may have ended on Dec. 6 for Lehigh students, but many Lehigh athletes have continued to play for their teams throughout the winter break. Catch up on the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the men’s wrestling team with a recap below.

Men’s Basketball:

The Lehigh men’s basketball team played against Yale and Auburn since the last day of classes, but could not find a route to victory in either game. The two defeats stretch the Mountain Hawks’ losing streak to six games, having not won since a Nov. 18 game against Misericordia. Lehigh lost against Yale 78-65 on Dec. 7, with sophomore forward Jeameril Wilson and junior center James Karnik leading Lehigh’s offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Wilson’s 16 points was his season-high as a Mountain Hawk.

Lehigh fell to No. 8 Auburn 74-51 away from Stabler Arena on Dec. 21. It was senior guard Jordan Cohen who led Lehigh’s offense with 18 points and simultaneously became only the 38th player in program history to break 1,000 career points. It was the team’s defense, however, that was particularly effective. Auburn’s offense was limited to scoring their third-lowest point total of the season.

The Lehigh men head to Princeton on Dec. 29, before facing Navy on Jan. 2 in the first Patriot League game of the season.

Women’s Basketball:

Like the men, the Lehigh women’s basketball team has also played two games since the end of classes, against Mount St. Mary’s and Minnesota. The women managed to grab a late win against Mount St. Mary’s, but found difficulties dealing with Minnesota’s offense as they fell to the Golden Gophers.

Lehigh beat Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 8, 66-65, on a three-point buzzer beater from sophomore guard Megan Walker. Senior guard Camryn Buhr led the Mountain Hawks with 20 points.

Against Minnesota, Lehigh fell 77-49 on Dec. 21. Sophomore forward Emma Grothaus led the team with a season-high 16 points. Another bright spot for the Mountain Hawk offense was junior forward Mariah Sexe, who finished the game with 10 points. The women face Saint Peter’s on Dec. 29 away from home, preparing for the first Patriot League game of the season against Navy, on Jan. 2.

Men’s Wrestling:

While the Lehigh wrestling team has not resumed action since the sell-out defeat to third-ranked Penn State on Dec. 6, 14 wrestlers took part in the Wilkes Open on Dec. 22. It was a positive day for the Mountain Hawks, as 13 of the 14 participants placed in the top six in their respective weight classes. The day’s standout performance came from sophomore Dan Moran, who placed first and claimed the title at 141 after wrestling four bouts. Moran was the only Mountain Hawk to place first, but junior Jimmy Hoffman, sophomore Jaret Lane and freshman Brian Meyer finished runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Lehigh will look to build on these strong individual performances when the team competes in the South Beach Duals, on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, against Duke, Minnesota and Missouri. These matches will serve as the Mountain Hawks’ final preparations before EIWA action begins against Binghamton on Jan. 10.