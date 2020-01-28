Lehigh’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic chapters have been placed on an indefinite “pause” effective immediately, suspending all new member activities, according to an email sent from President John Simon and Vice President for Student Affairs Ric Hall on Jan. 28.

The email, addressing current and aspiring members of Lehigh’s Greek community, highlights a “deep concern” regarding the safety and well-being of students involved in Greek organizations, and those aspiring to be.

Simon and Hall noted reports from parents, new members and anonymous sources sharing incidents of “excessive alcohol consumption, drug use and hazing.”

Despite implementing the 10-point Greek plan last spring, behavior has not changed but gotten worse over the past few weeks, according to the email.

This indicates “a blatant disregard for the rules and a disrespect for those groups and organizations who do abide by them,” Simon and Hall said in the email.

The “pause” would last until the Panhellenic, Interfraternity Council and Cultural Greek Council communities orchestrate a plan highlighting ways that significant changes will positively impact Lehigh’s Greek community, referencing alcohol, hazing, recruitment and new member education practices.

Members of Greek organizations and new members are prohibited from contacting each other, chapter events other than chapter business are not allowed, and houses, including individual rules, must be dry, according to the email.

Simon and Hall also said they are aware that membership may affect housing decisions.

Within the past two weeks, three fraternities have been disciplined. Lehigh’s chapter of Phi Kappa Theta was dissolved on Jan. 20, Theta Xi was suspended from conducting any events on Jan. 24, and Delta Chi was temporarily suspended on Jan. 27 pending an LUPD investigation of drugs and alcohol in their house, according to university conduct records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.