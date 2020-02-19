Within the past two weeks, both the Lehigh women’s rugby club and women’s Division I swim team have faced disciplinary action, according to the university’s organizational conduct records.

The rugby club was temporarily suspended on Feb. 18, pending an investigation. The suspension was issued after the Office of Student Conduct fielded an allegation of hazing related to “pressure to consume alcohol in order to be a part of the team.”

The rugby club is prohibited from conducting any and all activities as part of the suspension. The club cannot hold any organized events, including practices and team meetings, or “impromptu social gatherings.”

An incident on Feb. 4 involving the Lehigh women’s swim team was also reported in the conduct log. The incident allegedly involves a student being carried into the Brodhead residence hall while intoxicated, injured and needing medical assistance.

The Office of Student Conduct charged the team with violating the university’s medical amnesty policy, which states that “student organizations are required to seek medical attention for members or guests when any potential health risk is observed,” which the team allegedly failed to do.

The women’s swim team was also charged with the unauthorized or illegal consumption, distribution or possession of alcohol by multiple team members, several of whom were underage.

“The swimming and diving team, as well as all teams of Lehigh’s athletic department, have very high standards for the behavior of our student athletes,” said Coach Rob Herb in an email. “There has always been established consequences from the department and additionally from each team that team members must be accountable.”

Neither Herb nor Holly Taylor of the Office of Student Conduct would say if individual athletes were suspended from the team as a result of the charges.

The Lehigh men’s and women’s swim teams open up the Patriot League Championship today in Annapolis, Maryland.