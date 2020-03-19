Two Lehigh students test positive for COVID-19

Two Lehigh students who were abroad have tested positive for COVID-19, Lehigh’s Leadership and Crisis Management Team said in a March 19 email to the Lehigh community.

Both students traveled home without returning to campus, and are currently home in isolation, under the medical care of their health providers and recovering, the email said.

“As we wish these members of our community a speedy recovery, it’s also a reminder for all of us, wherever we may be, to continue being vigilant in practicing good health habits, social distancing and other preventative measures to protect ourselves,” the email said.

About 230 students remain on campus, with the majority of students, faculty and staff now working remotely. Lehigh is continuing to take extra measures to sanitize surfaces and implement social distancing, the email said. The pandemic has reached Lehigh’s immediate neighborhood, with a presumptive positive case in Bethlehemand Pennsylvania’s first COVID-19-related death occurring in Northampton County.

“We call on our Lehigh community to practice these clear and effective health-promoting behaviors as well,” the email said. “By taking these proactive measures, we can work collectively to reduce the potential for community spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our communities.”