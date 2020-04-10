A safety bulletin sent to the Lehigh community at 4:10pm today said the Bethlehem Police Department reported shots fired in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.

According to the alert, two men in a black Honda Civic fired shots at people in another car. The two males fled the scene in the car with no clear direction of travel, and the community is being told to avoid the area.

“I was outside with my dog and I heard (the gunshots),” said Liam Hanna, ‘20, who lives on the 500 block of Hillside Avenue.

It didn’t immediately occur to him that they were gunshots until he went back inside.

“They sounded like they were pretty close,” Hanna said. “There was one shot and then a pause, and then three or four more.”

Hanna lives two blocks away from where the shooting occurred, so he didn’t get a chance to see anything. He said he eventually heard sirens.

Hanna still feels confident in his safety, since he lives with three other students — as many Lehigh students moved home for the semester.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing, and could not provide any additional information at this time.

All individuals are being advised to avoid the area at this time.

LUPD was not immediately available for comment.