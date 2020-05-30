The Brown and White
Crowds march on Broad Street in Bethlehem on May 30, 2020. The protest, along with dozens of others throughout the country, is in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police custody. (Lucy Kwiatek/B&W Staff)

IN PICTURES: Protests take place in Bethlehem, Pittsburgh over George Floyd killing

The Brown and White was on scene for protests in Bethlehem and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, throughout the day. Between the two cities, thousands gathered to demonstrate peacefully against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The police officer is seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd is handcuffed and pleading with the officer that he couldn’t breathe. The act of police brutality has sparked similar demonstrations in dozens of other U.S. cities, including others in Pennsylvania.

Image from iOS (13) Image from iOS (16) Image from iOS (19) Image from iOS (18) Image from iOS (10) Image from iOS (14) DSCN9202 DSCN9195 DSCN9203 Image from iOS (20) Image from iOS (21)
Protestors kneel in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on May 30 to oppose police brutality. The protest was in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis this pas week. (Lucy Kwiatek/B&W Staff)

 

 

