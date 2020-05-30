The Brown and White was on scene for protests in Bethlehem and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, throughout the day. Between the two cities, thousands gathered to demonstrate peacefully against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The police officer is seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd is handcuffed and pleading with the officer that he couldn’t breathe. The act of police brutality has sparked similar demonstrations in dozens of other U.S. cities, including others in Pennsylvania.

