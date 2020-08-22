Lehigh students are moving in to their on and off-campus residences, testing tents have popped up in two locations across campus and mask and social distancing guidelines are being implemented as the university prepares to open campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

First-year move-in concluded earlier this week, and classes start on Aug. 24. A student must test negative for the virus before he or she is able to access any campus facilities or attend any in-person classes.

The university has also warned against violations to the COVID-19 rules and regulations, including the amount of people that can be present at any given campus-affiliated or off-campus event. Two off-campus students have tested positive to date and Lehigh has opened 15 COVID-related conduct cases.

Lehigh administration has promised that this semester will look different from any other, and our photographers are capturing scenes across campus.