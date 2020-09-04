Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio has retired, Mayor Robert Donchez announced earlier on Friday.

The chief of six years shared a meme on his personal Facebook page that appeared to mock NBA players’ protests on Sunday. The post drew controversy, prompting his accelerated decision to retire, and DiLuzio apologized on Tuesday.

The post has since been deleted.

This is NOT a social media problem @BethlehemMayor this is a racism problem. I have to wonder if he didn’t read it prior to posting, what exactly about the photo was so funny it was worth posting? Mark Diluzio is chief @BethlehemPolice pic.twitter.com/NmQOhVF3HJ — Michele of Bethlehem (@MOB514) September 2, 2020

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, DiLuzio said, “I learned there was a message attached to it [the photo]that does not represent me and which I find offensive.”

“The message does not represent what I have stood for over 40 years as a law enforcement officer,” the Facebook post said. “I extend a heartfelt apology to all who read this offensive post.”

DiLuzio recently met with a citizens advisory board surrounding issues of law enforcement and racial relations in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

DiLuzio worked in law enforcement for 40 years, working for LUPD from 1980-1989.

