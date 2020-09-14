Lehigh has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $60 million from the investment firm AllianzGI.

The university had invested endowment funds with Allianz based on the firm’s “market-agnostic” strategy with “stringent risk controls to limit losses,” said Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of media relations. Market-agnostic means to be unbiased in the approach taken to solve a business or financial problem, according to Forex Education.

Lehigh alleges in its lawsuit, however, that Allianz “abandoned” its strategy by making a “high-risk bet on the direction and volatility of the markets.” Lehigh’s lawsuit alleges Allianz abandoned its strategy as COVID-19 impacted the stock market.

Lehigh filed its lawsuit in the Southern District of New York. Legal Newsline first reported the story last week.

Lehigh is seeking to “recover its losses” based on the alleged mismanagement of the university’s investments.