The Brown and White Weekly: 11/16

Multimedia Editor Ariana Dimitrakis runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Ariana Dimitrakis.

COVID-19 cases have risen again, with 55 active cases on and off campus and the second highest positivity rate for a given week this semester. The total cumulative positive cases is now 312.

Cases in Pennsylvania have been increasing over the past few weeks, too. On Nov. 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,488 COVID-19 cases, which is over double the amount of daily cases reported during the spring peak seen in April.

Lehigh’s Health Center is providing “exit testing” on Nov. 17 and 18 for non-remote students.

Lehigh students may face restricted off-campus living options following the proposal of the South Bethlehem Housing ordinance. This creates zones for off-campus students and limits the number of residents living in each unit. The ordinance has not yet been voted on.

In other news, on Oct. 28, in honor of Campus Sustainability Day, Lehigh announced its 2030 Sustainability Strategic Plan. The plan consists of 113 goals within six focus areas, including climate action, campus operations, culture and engagement, educational experience, health and wellness, and focused leadership.

In efforts to make Lehigh an actively anti-racist institution, the university has launched a crowdsourcing campaign and is accepting ideas from the Lehigh community for more initiatives. $5,000 will be awarded to the best ideas within each category.

For The Brown and White, I’m Ariana Dimitrakis.