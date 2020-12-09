The Brown and White
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in the state. (Courtesy of governortomwolf/Creative Commons)

BREAKING: Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Tom Wolf announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. 

Wolf reported his positive result came after a routine test on Tuesday. He is not experiencing symptoms and is “feeling well” in isolation in his home.

His positive result follows those of nine Pa. state lawmakers who have also tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. 

Wolf said his test is a reminder that COVID-19 remains a prevalent threat. 

The governor said he will continue to serve the commonwealth remotely as he quarantines and urges his constituents to continue practicing social distancing and wear masks. 

Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee,” he said in a tweet, “but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, COVID-19 cases in the state are continuing to rise. The department reported more than 8,700 new cases on Dec. 9. 

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 stood at 14.4 percent.

