Space Kamp, the musical group composed of Pennsylvania natives Adoo and Oskee, held its fourth annual holiday toy drive at the Emmaus Theatre on Dec. 4 to benefit the Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital’s holiday wish list.

Gift donations were accepted at the event, and cash donations are still being accepted on the group’s website.

According to the group’s Facebook page, 180 toys were donated.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the toy drive was not as full as past years, but the group still sold 47 tickets, which is 10 percent of the Emmaus theatre’s capacity, the maximum number of tickets allowed to be sold during the pandemic.

Adoo said the seats were socially distant throughout the venue.

Last year, the group donated nine tablets to the children’s ward of the hospital. This year, they intended to give tablets to the rest of the children, but were told they couldn’t due to coronavirus restrictions.

The duo’s philanthropy is not just limited to the annual drive. They have also done coat drives and volunteered at soup kitchens and park cleanings.

“It’s always a great turnout. This last one was super dope, we had a great turnout and a lot of gifts,” Oskee said. “It’s always about the kids … it’s about getting these kids what they need for Christmas.”

The pandemic has been hard on artists like Space Kamp, who are often touring and interacting with their fans along the way. The duo is trying to see the positive in the situation.

“It’s always good to connect with anyone that supports you on the road. On the flip side of that, though, we started zoning in on marketing our group better, focusing on the visuals, how we want to look,” Oskee said. “We really zoned in on that. I think it was a blessing to do that. We usually record an album and then go on the road. This time we had some time to breathe.”

Adoo said he is blessed to be able to do what he loves by creating music. He believes it is important to uplift people in his community to give back.

“I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Adoo said. “If you have a medium, if you’re doing something that connects with people and you have a voice, then I think it’s important that you make sure you’re giving back and spreading unity all around.”

Space Kamp is a duo that blends reggae, hip-hop, classic rock and psychedelic influences. Adoo and Oskee founded the group in 2017 when the two artists were connected by a mutual friend.

Adoo said he and Oskee grew up listening to all different types of music, creating diverse influences. He said they don’t want to be labeled as one specific type of group but instead focus on creating music that feels right to them.

DJ Merc, a frequent collaborator, also performed with the duo at the toy drive.

“I’m very happy to be here with them now,” DJ Merc said. “Their new sound is just ridiculous, and I can’t wait to see where they go from here.”