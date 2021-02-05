The Patriot League announced tonight that Lehigh women’s basketball games between Lafayette scheduled for Feb.6 and Feb. 7 and Loyola scheduled for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within Lehigh’s Tier 1 program.

According to the NCAA, Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

With the positive case today from the women’s team, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are on pause. The Lehigh men’s basketball team announced on Feb. 5 that they had a positive COVID-19 case within their Tier 1 program.

Women’s basketball was coming off of a two-game series in which they lost back-to-back games to Bucknell. They are 6-4 and need to play 13 games to qualify for the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Scheduling changes will be made at a later date.

This is the first announced case that the women’s team has had all season. This comes after the initial surveillance testing found 50 positive COVID-19 cases.