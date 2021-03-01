The Brown and White Weekly: 3/1

Associate Video Editor Jordyn Pykon runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

The Covid Report

On Feb. 25th, Lehigh’s COVID-19 response team sent an email to the campus community stating that student positivity rates for surveillance testing have decreased from 8.5 percent from the week of Feb. 8 to 4.2 percent for the week of Feb. 15 and less than 1 percent for this week.

As a result, in-person classes will resume today (March 1), lounges in the University Center will be opened with social distancing and mask wearing, Taylor Gym will reopen with capacity limits and students may visit other Lehigh students in other residence halls. Gatherings inside will remain at a limit of 5 people while outside gatherings can have up to 15, following social distancing and mask wearing policies. Double masking is encouraged.

Administration Updates

Provost Nathan Urban and Vice President for Finance and Administration, Partricia Johnson, sent an email regarding student life for fall 2021. The administration is planning for undergraduate students to have the opportunity to live in single, double, triple, and quad rooms in residence halls. Greek houses will also be available for those involved in Greek life. Isolation housing will be open if a student contracts COVID-19.

All members of the Lehigh community will be encouraged and possibly required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall semester.

Some in person-gatherings, such as athletic and art events, may also resume in the fall semester with safety restrictions in place.

Lehigh Sports

The Lehigh softball team played a game against Sacred Heart yesterday after 358 days since their last played game. Despite the fact that they will be playing 32 games this semester instead of the typical 50-60 games, the team hopes to win the Patriot League Championship.

For The Brown and White, I’m Jordyn Pykon.