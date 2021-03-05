Mayor Robert Donchez addresses Bethlehem’s vaccine shortage

Bethlehem City Council met on March 2 to discuss the management of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mayor Robert Donchez provided an update on COVID-19 numbers and the ongoing vaccine effort.

According to Donchez, there have been 6,705 positive cases and 99 deaths as of Feb. 28 in the City of Bethlehem.

Donchez said 14,637 individuals have been vaccinated as of March 1. He commended the Bethlehem Health Bureau on its efforts to vaccinate people.

The Bureau is currently experiencing a Moderna vaccine shortage and second doses may need to be postponed, Donchez said. To fight the shortage, more Pfizer vaccines will be supplied for first doses.

“It is important to note that our supply still does not meet the demand,” Donchez said.

Available vaccine appointments are released on Fridays and are based on how many doses are supplied. Donchez said individuals are able to register for appointments online or over the phone.

Donchez said he is working with the Department of Aging to assist senior citizens in scheduling vaccine appointments over the phone.

He said second doses of the vaccine should be available to residents of Bethlehem senior living facilities sometime during March.