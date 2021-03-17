The Brown and White Weekly: 3/15

Associate Multimedia Editor Yamelin Jaquez runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

For COVID-19 news, last week the university published new restrictions to travel policy for faculty and staff, no longer requiring a negative test or quarantine after travel.

Student policies for traveling and quarantine remain the same.

As of March 15, the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 24 total active cases, with 11 from students living in residence halls and 13 from students living off-campus.

Lehigh’s one year MBA program partners with the National Black MBA Association, providing scholarships and networking opportunities to students.

Senior director of chapter relations for the association, Lepra George is hopeful that this partnership will provide more academic opportunities.

The association has 51 partnerships with 20 of them from historically black colleges and universities.

In sports news, on Sunday the women’s basketball team took victory in becoming Patriot League champions after defeating Boston University 64-54.

This is the fourth championship of head coach Sue Troyan.

The team now advances to the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

For The Brown and White, I’m Yamelin Jaquez.