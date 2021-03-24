UPDATE: Lehigh University Commencement Team increases student guest limit to four 

In a March 24 email, the University Commencement Team announced that the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held in person at Goodman Stadium from May 21-24.

Due to changing COVID-19 capacity limits, students from both graduating classes are able to bring four guests to their respective commencement ceremonies as opposed to the aforementioned two.

To continue meeting CDC gathering guidelines, the Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 22, the Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 24. A ceremony for the graduate students from both 2020 and 2021 will be held on Friday, May 21, following the virtual commencement address from former NASA astronaut and Lehigh engineering and mechanics professor, Terry Hart, ‘68.

Students are required to register and RSVP by April 26 to ensure participation. For those unable to attend commencement, students are able to submit a photo and personal message to family and friends that will be displayed on the commencement website.

Details regarding both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will continue to be updated to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.

This is a developing story. Please return to The Brown and White for continued updates.