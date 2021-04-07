The Brown and White Weekly: 4/7

Associate Multimedia Editor Yamelin Jaquez runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Yamelin Jaquez.

As of April 5 Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 52 active cases, with 27 cases among students living off-campus and 25 with students on-campus.

In other news, Ahart’s Market is closing April 30. While the City of Bethlehem looks for a permanent replacement, the Kellyn Foundation is stepping in to provide an Eat Real Food Mobile Market starting May 1.

The foundation hopes to bring residents more access to healthy, affordable food.

The Brown and White has partnered with the Iacocca Global Village to bring a special section called the Global Diversity Project.

With roughly biweekly articles, podcasts and videos, the partnership aims to feature different global villages from across the world.

In sports news, the Lehigh Football team is getting ready for their game against Lafayette College on Saturday April 10.

The game was postponed last weekend due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Lafayette team. This will be the 156th game Lehigh and Lafayette play together.

The game will be live on ESPN Plus at 12:30 p.m.

For The Brown and White, I’m Yamelin Jaquez.