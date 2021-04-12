The Brown and White Weekly: 4/12

Multimedia Editor Gabrielle Falk runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Gabi Falk.

In the 156th meeting of the Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry football game, The Leopards captured a 20-13 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

The Mountain Hawks finished their season with an 0-3 overall record.

In COVID-19 news, there are currently 39 total active cases among students. 21 are among students living off campus and 18 are among students living in residence halls.

Lehigh University students are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania as part of phase 1B, and students who receive the vaccine will not be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID.

In other news, for the incoming class of 2025, there was an acceptance rate of almost 45 percent, marking a second year of an acceptance rate increase.

For the class of 2025, 6,381 students were accepted.

The Office of Sustainability and the Center for Gender Equity have partnered with OrganiCup to offer free menstrual cups to interested students as part of the CampusCup 2021 initiative, which aims to increase accessibility of sustainable menstrual products on college campuses nationwide.

Between March 12 and March 26, 318 students signed up to receive menstrual cups

For The Brown and White, I’m Gabi Falk.