The Brown and White Weekly: 4/29

On Monday, Joseph J. Helble ‘82 was announced via email as the next Lehigh University president.

This comes months after President John Simon announced his resignation back in September.

Helble, who is a Lehigh alum (‘82), will be the 15th president for the University.

He will start this role on August 16.

On April 21, the University stated in an email that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all students coming to campus next fall.

The vaccine will be part of current immunization requirements.

Students will be able to request exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

In other news, Lehigh was honored with a Green Ribbon Schools Post Secondary Sustainability Award by the U.S Department of Education.

This award recognizes the university’s sustainability goals and work. This follows after Lehigh published its Sustainability Strategic Plan 2030 back in October.

The University will be recognized for the award in September.

In sports news, the Men’s Lacrosse team is ranked 6th in the nation.

The team remains undefeated after its 12-18 victory against Bucknell on Sunday.

They will face Villanova on May 1.

