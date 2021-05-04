The Brown and White Weekly: 5/4

Managing Editor of Engagement, Em Thampoe, runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Em Thampoe.

In COVID-19 news, there are currently 9 total active cases among students living on and off campus. There is 1 case among students living off-campus and 8 among students living in residence halls.

In an email from President John Simon and Provost Nathan Urban to Lehigh University students and families, it was announced the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be split into two.

There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business. There will also be a 2 p.m. ceremony to commemorate graduates from the P.C. Rosin College of Engineering and those from interdisciplinary programs.

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation and Faces International have joined forces to launch Project Equity, an initiative aimed to make Lehigh Valley’s nonprofit sector as equitable and sustainable as possible.

The goals for the project are to find a shared vision of solutions to community disparities in the Lehigh Valley, and then format nonprofit operations to ensure equal opportunities and resource access.

In other news, Christine Daley was named the first chair of the newly established department of community and population health. The department has plans to offer a bachelor of science degree in population health as well as a bachelor of arts degree in community and global health. The department is the first to be formed within the College of Health, Lehigh’s newest college which was built as part of the Path to Prominence initiative.

In sports news, Lehigh women’s lacrosse outlasted Navy 13-12 in an overtime thriller at home to kick off the Patriot League Tournament on May 3.

For The Brown and White, I’m Em Thampoe.