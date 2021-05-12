Baseball trio makes history with awards

Lehigh baseball marked a historic 2021 season, winning the Patriot League regular season for the first time since 2006 and having a program record of three major awards handed out.

Junior first baseman Casey Rother was named Patriot League Player of the Year, junior pitcher Mason Black was named Patriot League Pitcher of the Year, and head coach Sean Leary was named Patriot League Coach of the year.

Rother finished second in the Patriot League batting .350 (48-for-137). He finished first in the league with five home runs. Rother was also third in the Patriot League with 29 RBIs, all while carrying a .518 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .441.

Black had a dominant season on the mound, finishing first in the Patriot League in earned run average (ERA) with a 2.25. Black had a historic season when it came to strikeouts, striking out 90 batters; the next best was teammate Matt Svanson with 57.

This was Leary’s third time taking home the Patriot League Coach of the Year Award and first since 2010.

Leary’s team had five First Team All-Patriot League selections including Matt Svanson, Sam Wurth, and Eric Cichocki as well as Rother and Black.

Luke Rettig, Adam Retzbach, and Joe Gorla also earned Second Team nods for their outstanding seasons.

The Mountain Hawks look to build off of their regular-season success in the Patriot League Semifinals on May 15 when they take on Navy at J. David Walker Field at 12 p.m.