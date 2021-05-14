BREAKING: Lehigh instituting tobacco-free and smoke-free campus policy

Effective August 2 Lehigh will become a tobacco-free and smoke-free campus, Provost Nathan Urban and Vice President for Finance and Administration Pat Johnson announced in an email to the campus community.

On all Lehigh property smoking, vaping, hookas and electronic smoking devicies will be prohibited.. The policy will be in effect at all times on campus, including nights and weekends.

Over 2,000 colleges in the country have also become tobacco-free and smoke-free campuses as research becomes available on the negative effects of tobacco use.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 5.6 million young Americans will die early from a smoking-related illness if smoking continues at current rates; tobacco use, both passive and active, is a significant health hazard,” the email said. “Adopting a tobacco- and smoke-free policy brings our practices into alignment with our community-wide health and wellness goals.”

Changes on campus to align with this policy will begin over the summer and will include removing outdoor ashtrays and putting up signage.

Tobacco related sponsorship and advertising will also be prohibited on campus, and campus organizations will not be allowed to have any partnerships with tobacco companies.

The policy has been created to promote Lehigh’s health and wellness goals to protect non-smokers from secondhand smoke and deter those on campus from partaking in smoking.